ISLAMABAD - Waleed Aziz clinched the title in the 1st Blind Archery Championship 2019, which concluded here at Liaqat Bagh Sports Complex Rawalpindi on Wednesday. Waleed Aziz lifted the title by scoring 396 points followed by Tanveer Ahmed (374 points) and Abdul Waheed (300 points). M Zahid Abbasi earned 230 points and M Suleman 160 points to finish fourth and fifth. District Sports Officer Rawalpindi Malik Waqar Hussian graced the closing ceremony as chief guest and he, along with Rao Asif Jabbar and Muhammad Ejaz, distributed prizes among the players. Rawalpindi District Sports Department and Rawalpindi Division Archery Association conducted the championship. It was due to sheer efforts by archery coach Muhammad Ijaz, who made the dream possible for the blind archers of the city as he played instrumental role in promoting the game amongst the blinds and also for the special persons.

Total five blind archers participated in the event, despite being handicapped, they displayed wonderful skills and used extraordinary techniques to amuse the spectators and were widely applauded by them.