Share:

Water level in River Sutlej is rising rapidly and the water level recorded at Ganda Singh Wala was 20 feet on late Wednesday night with 60,340 cusecs of floodwater passing from Ganda Singh Wala Headworks.

Dozens of Pakistani villages on both sides of riverbed were submerged under floodwater destroying several houses and standing crops stretching over hundreds of acres.

According to National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) spokesperson, flood water inundated 18 villages of District Kasur. He said that 1220 persons were rescued from the flood-affected villages by local administration in Kasur while another 1613 persons have been shifted to safer places.

He further informed that local administration in Okara has shifted at least 900 people to safer places and established relief camps for the affected persons. Flood water also destroyed crops in Manchanabad area.

On the other hand, several villages of Kot Mithan submerged under flood water after rise in water level in River Indus. Several localities in Thath area near Rojhan were inundated after a breach in a safety dyke. Meanwhile, flooding leaves thousands homeless in Rajanpur and surrounding villages.