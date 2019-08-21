Share:

ISLAMABAD-Water Supply Directorate of Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad restarted water supply to the Faisal Mosque . Earlier, the biggest mosque of the capital was facing water scarcity from last couple of weeks, which was resulting inconvenience for those who come there to offer prayers. According to details, not only the Faisal Mosque but also the surrounding buildings i.e. premises of the International Islamic University, Islamabad, IRD guesthouse and Kuwait Hostel were also facing water shortage. A large number of students complained about the water scarcity while eyewitnesses shared that people who were coming to offer prayers were at great difficulty from last couple of weeks. However, when contacted, the director water supply MCI Iqbal Shahid said that there were some issues in the flow of water supply from Khanpur dam while one of three main water pipelines from Simly Dam was also out of order.

He said that the water supply had been restored to the Faisal Mosque and the required water was being provided in the area by doing some special arrangements.