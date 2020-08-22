Share:

TANK - The district police, during a crackdown on criminals, has claimed the arrest of four Proclaimed Offenders (POs) and 21 other criminals and recovered arms and ammunition from their possession.

District Police Officer (DPO) Arif Khan while talking to media here yesterday stated that the police checked 38 houses in the jurisdiction of Gomal Police Station, Gul Imam and Mulazai Police Station under the supervision of SDPO Rural. The police arrested four POs, 21 criminals and recovered six rifles, one short gun, several rounds and 50-gram hashish from their possession.

The DPO said that raids were made on criminals to maintain peace during Muharram-ul-Harram. He said that Muharram-ul-Harram is the Holy month so it is the responsibility of every citizen to play his role for the maintenance of peace and tranquillity.

The DPO further informed that three persons were arrested for allegedly having involved in the blind murder of a watchman Hameedullah, few days ago, in Sub-Division Jandola. The arrested persons were identified as Zeeshan, Fahim and Shahzeb and recovered arms allegedly used in the murder, the DPO added.