ISLAMABAD - Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) have devised a special traffic plan for holy month of Muharram and decided to deploy 653 policemen including officers and jawans on the various routes of processions to avoid any inconvenience to the road users.

Senior Superintendent of Police (Traffic) Farrukh Rasheed devised special traffic plan in connection with 955 Majalis and 179 processions. As per plan finalized following directions of IGP Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar, 653 traffic personnel including one SP, three DSPs and 20 Inspectors will perform duties to ensure smooth flow of traffic and guide the road users to alternate routes to avoid any inconvenience.

The SSP (Traffic) presided over a meeting here on Friday and briefed the participants of the meeting about the plan which included SP Ch. Khalid Rasheed, four Zonal DSPs and Inspectors.

The SSP (Traffic) Farruk Rasheed has directed all DSPs to monitor traffic related arrangements on routes of processions in their respective areas and ensure proper parking arrangements on occasion of religious gatherings.

He also directed to ensure availability of required items which might be used for diversion of traffic.

Farrukh Rasheed said it was the top priority of ITP to provide maximum convenience to the road users and avoid any disturbance to the mourners and others too.

He directed all officials to inspect the routes of processions themselves, ensure proper parking arrangements and proper diversions.

The SSP (Traffic) directed to constitute a special squad headed by an officer of Inspector level which might open closed roads in case of any emergency.

He has appealed the general public to use alternate routes and said that ITP personnel would be deployed on various points to guide the general public.

The SSP (Traffic) also inspected the vehicles, motorbikes and other machinery under use of ITP and directed to remove technical faults immediately.

He said that no laxity in performance of duty would be tolerated and ordered to cancel routine leaves of the policemen.

Farrukh Rasheed also directed for airing special transmission at ITP FM Radio 92.4 during the holy month and update the road users about traffic situation on roads of the capital.

He has also directed the officials not to avail leave during these days and focus on performing duties.