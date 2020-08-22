Share:

FAISALABAD - Deputy Commissioner (DC) Muhammad Ali has directed the assistant commissioners (ACs) to hold three meetings of the Tehsil Emergency Response Committee (TERC) for Dengue Prevention weekly till the end of season. He said this while presiding over the second consecutive meeting of the District Emergency Response Committee meeting in which the preventive measures, taken by the departments concerned, were reviewed. The DC said that at the district level also, three meetings of the Emergency Response Committee were being held in a week with the objective of monitoring the anti-dengue measures at all levels and adopting an effective strategy to control the spread of dengue.

The DC directed the dengue surveillance staff to remain vigilant during the rainy season and said that if any negligence or carelessness was found in any place, strict departmental action would be taken. He also urged using all means of publicity for creating awareness among citizens.