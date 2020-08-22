Share:

KARACHI - Local administration and law enforcers have finalized all necessary arrangements to facilitate the mourners on the occasion of Ashura, that would be observed on August 30, with religious fervor and reverence, in the metropolis.

Prominent scholars of different schools of thought also met with Sindh Minister for Local Government and Information Syed Nasir Hussain Shah at the Sindh Secretariat here, said a spokesperson to the Sindh Information Ministry on Friday.

They discussed the measures to promote inter-faith harmony on the occasion of Ashura and ensure holding of all programs like Majalis and mourning processions in peaceful environment.

They decided that Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) to contain spread of coronavirus would be followed during the programs of Muharram-ul-Haram.

The Sindh government has already imposed ban on pillion riding across the Sindh on Muharram 9 and 10 to avoid any untoward incident and maintain law and order.