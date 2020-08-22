Share:

The Chinese Embassy in the United States said in a statement on Friday that Beijing has no intention to interfere in the US presidential election.

"We have no intention or interest to get involved in American domestic affairs", the statement said.

The Chinese Embassy added that Beijing is ready to work with the Trump administration to resolve current bilateral issues.

The Chinese mission was responding to a Washington Post report about whether China would prefer President Donald Trump or Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden.

Earlier this month, the US intelligence community assessed that China wants Trump to lose the election.

US-China relations have significantly deteriorated in the past several years with Washington accusing Beijing of unfair trade practices, a not-transparent response to the novel coronavirus outbreak, human rights violations and unwarranted territorial disputes with neighboring countries.

China has denied accusations and criticized the United States for various violations of international law.