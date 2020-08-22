Share:

LAHORE - Prominent businessmen community members Farhat Saigol and Roman Saigol called on Speaker Punjab Assembly Ch Parvez Elahi at the Assembly Chambers on Friday and apprised him of the difficulties being faced by the community. Ch Parvez Elahi said that businessmen were like backbone in running the economy. He noted that the national economy was under heavy pressure due to the pandemic. He commended that the businessmen community was working hard to put the economy back on its feet. Parvez Elahi acknowledged that the government was duty bound to immediately solve the problems faced by businessmen so that the wheel of the national economy keeps on moving and the economic situation improves.