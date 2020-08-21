Share:

Lahore - Carrefour, operated by Majid Al Futtaim in Pakistan, has opened a new store at Lahore’s Amanah Mall, in a move to expand the retail leader’s footprint in the country, while simultaneously supporting the city’s economic revival. The new 2,200 sqm store marks Carrefour’s ninth in Pakistan, and will provide the Lahore community with more than 9,000 products including fresh fruit and vegetables, baked goods, and home products. Carrefour’s decision to expand its existing operation in Pakistan comes at a time of economic uncertainty, demonstrating its commitment towards the Country’s economic revival by creating more jobs and supporting local businesses and suppliers during the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic. The store’s inauguration ceremony, which was held in line with the Government’s health and safety protocols, saw the attendance of senior management officials from Carrefour Pakistan and Amanah Mall. Speaking at the occasion, Carrefour Pakistan Majid Al Futtaim Retail Country Manager of Jean Marc Dumont said, “These are uncertain economic times, and the only way we can recover is by working together and supporting each other. At Carrefour, we’re committed to playing our part in Pakistan’s economic revival, and our new Lahore store opening is another example of this commitment in action.”

This is a pivotal moment in our history. Like many, we at Carrefour are confident that we will get through this and when we do, we will look back with pride on how we did so together.”

Alongside the convenience of shopping for all their grocery needs from their brand of choice, customers will also earn points for transactions that can later be redeemed in the form of discounts. Carrefour’s nine stores in Pakistan are further complemented by its online shopping offering available via the Carrefour Pakistan app. The app is available for download on Google Play Store and Apple’s App Store.