ISLAMABAD-The Capital Development Authority has decided to launch inquiry regarding more than 200 missing files of deleted plots in Sector I-12, whereas, rest of the deleted plot owners would get their alternate plot in transparent balloting on Tuesday.

The land mafia wanted to do balloting to allot alternate plots in lieu of deleted plots in one go but the Member Estate CDA Naveed Elahi declined to allot alternate plots against those plots that do not have their files in official record.

Meanwhile, the Member Estate also wrote Member Administration to constitute a fact finding inquiry to probe the issue of missing and fictitious plots amongst deleted plots of sector I-12.

Earlier, the authority had postponed balloting of alternate plots in sector I-12 after finding about 200 files of deleted plots missing from the record. The said balloting to allot alternate plots, in lieu of those that were deleted during the revision of the layout plan of sector I-12 last year, was scheduled on 20th July.

However, now the authority has decided to conduct the balloting on 25th August but only for those plots that have the complete files in official record while their genuineness has also been certified by the scrutiny committee.

The electronic balloting for about 520 plots would be carried out by the NADRA and a final pre-balloting meeting of the committee is called on 24th August under the chair of Member Estate CDA.

Sources informed that there are about 750 deleted plots in sector I-12 but out of them only 531 plot files are available in record of the Land and Rehabilitation Directorate CDA while rest of the plot files are missing that apparently shows these plots were allotted illegally in violation of rules.

The layout plan was revised because of a nullah and some uneven land which cost deletion of hundreds of plots, however, the revised layout plan also creates similar numbers of new plots to accommodate the owners.

Sector I-12 is reserved for land affectees whose lands or built up properties were acquired by CDA from time to time and it gave them plots in compensation in the said sector. However, a powerful mafia had managed tainted allotments of hundreds of plots in this sector.

Besides dozens of illegal and tainted allotments in sector I-12, there are a large number of genuine buyers as well who are suffering due to a corrupt nexus of land directorate’s officials and a powerful mafia.

“It is a routine in CDA that files go missing from the record and nobody is held responsible for it or in some cases, the lower level staff are made scapegoat,” a senior officer commented, adding: “It is the need of hour that the National Accountability Bureau or the Federal Investigation Agency launch a comprehensive inquiry against CDA’s land directorate as 200 missing files mean an embezzlement of millions of rupees.”