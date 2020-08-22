Chinese Ambassador Yao Jing visited China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) Authority Chairman Lieutenant General (retd) Asim Saleem Bajwa on Saturday.

EU, IAEA to resume Iran Nuclear talks after US failed in imposing sanctions

The CPEC authority chairman said in his tweet that Yao Jing, on behalf of the Chinese government, paid gratitude to the Pakistan government for an accelerated momentum and greater focus on CPEC.

The ambassador reaffirmed commitment to add value to CPEC and bring dividends to the people of two countries, Asim Saleem Bajwa added