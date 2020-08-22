Share:

Chinese Ambassador Yao Jing visited China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) Authority Chairman Lieutenant General (retd) Asim Saleem Bajwa on Saturday.

Chinese Ambassador HE Yao Jing visited CPEC Authority. On behalf of Chinese Govt,he paid gratitude to Pak Govt for an accelerated momentum&greater focus on #CPEC.Reaffirmed commitment to add value to CPEC&bring dividends to the people of two countries. #CPEC #CPECMakingProgress pic.twitter.com/GkkXOkXtcQ — Asim Saleem Bajwa (@AsimSBajwa) August 22, 2020

The CPEC authority chairman said in his tweet that Yao Jing, on behalf of the Chinese government, paid gratitude to the Pakistan government for an accelerated momentum and greater focus on CPEC.

The ambassador reaffirmed commitment to add value to CPEC and bring dividends to the people of two countries, Asim Saleem Bajwa added