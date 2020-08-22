Share:

Pakistan on Saturday has reported 12 deaths in last 24 hours by novel coronavirus as the number of positive cases has surged to 292,174. The nationwide tally of fatalities has jumped to 6,231.

According to the latest figures by the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) 586 persons have been tested positive for COVID-19 in 24 hours.

Till now 127,691 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Sindh, 96,057 in Punjab, 35,602 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 15,472 in Islamabad, 12,473 in Balochistan, 2,241 in Azad Kashmir and 2,638 in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Furthermore 2,357 individuals have lost their lives to the epidemic in Sindh, 2,188 in Punjab, 1,246 in KP, 141 in Balochistan, 175 in Islamabad, 63 in GB and 61 in Azad Kashmir.

Pakistan has so far conducted 2,414,902 coronavirus tests and 25,537 in last 24 hours. 275,317 coronavirus patients have recovered in the country whereas 725 patients are in critical condition.