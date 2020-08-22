Share:

Rawalpindi - A local court on Friday acquitted famous Pakistani TV actress Ateeqa Odho in a 9-year old case of allegedly carrying two liquor bottles in her luggage at the Islamabad international airport.

Civil Judge 1st Class Yasir Mehmood Chaudhry in his verdict said, “There is no evidence against the accused Ateeqa Ohdo in the liquor recovery case.”

Earlier, Asim Shafi Advocate appeared before the court on behalf of Ateeqa Ohdo and argued before the court that his petitioner is innocent and has been falsely involved in this case on the basis of just suspicion.

“This is the case of no evidence and even if the entire available material is deemed correct, there is no chance of conviction of the petitioner in this case as there is neither direct evidence nor any other material available against the petitioner,” he added and prayed to the court to acquit his client from the case.

However, Additional Public Prosecutor vehemently opposed the arguments and urged the court to reject the application of the petitioner Ateeqa Ohdo.

After completing the arguments of both the parties, court judge Yasir Mehmood Chaudhry dropped all the charges against Ateeqa Ohdo and acquitted her from the liquor recovery case.

According to the case, in the year 2011 Ateeqa Odho was detained at the Benazir Bhutto International Airport by the Airport Security Force (ASF) for allegedly carrying two liquor bottles in her luggage. She, however, was released shortly after the intervention of some influential figures in the matter.

The then Chief Justice of Supreme Court of Pakistan Justice Iftikhar Muhammad Chaudhry had taken a suo motu notice of her release and ordered the authorities to lodge a case of the incident.

A case number 464 was registered by the Airport Police Station on 7/6/2011 under article 4-Prohibition (Enforcement of Hadd) Order 1979 against Ateeqa Ohdo, the office bearer of All Pakistan Muslim League of former president General (R) Pervez Musharraf.