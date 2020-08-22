Share:

ISLAMABAD - Chinese President Xi Jinping on Friday said his country is ready to work with Pakistan to deepen the building of China-Pakistan Community of Shared Future and to jointly promote cooperation among the regional countries.

In a letter to President Dr Arif Alvi, the Chinese President said both Pakistan and China were working to maintain the momentum of peace and development in the region. He said since the outbreak of coronavirus, the global fight against COVID-l9 has proved that mutual support‚ solidarity and cooperation were the only way to defeat the pandemic.

The Chinese President responded to a special letter of congratulations written by President Dr Arif Alvi on the second conference of the CPEC Political Parties Joint Consultation Mechanism underway in Beijing.

President Alvi in his letter had stated it fully demonstrated the great importance and support he rendered to China-Pakistan relations and the CPEC. Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi is leading the Pakistani delegation in the conference.

In his letter President Xi further said China and Pakistan were good brothers and partners and had a special friendship. He said as a landmark project of the Belt and Road Initiative (BRl), the CPEC was of great significance to the further development of the China-Pakistan All-Weather Strategic Cooperative Partnership and the building of a closer China-Pakistan Community of Shared Future.

He said the political parties of China and Pakistan carried out friendly consultations on a regular basis, which have consolidated political consensus between the two countries to vigorously promote the steady and long-term development of the CPEC and high-quality BRI cooperation.

Meanwhile, President Dr Arif Alvi said Pakistan was becoming a great country and a nation of hardworking people who cared for the underprivileged. In a tweet on Friday, Dr Alvi lauded the discipline of the nation, which overcame grave challenges such as terrorism and polarisation in the society. He said hope must prevail instead of despondency among the nation. “Work still needs to be done, but I want to kindle hope in trying times, not despondency,” he said.