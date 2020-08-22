Share:

MULTAN - Excise & Taxation (E&T) department is encouraging clients for payment of taxes online with five percent extra relaxation on submitting taxes through the process.

Deputy Director Admin/ETO Property wing, Khalid Hussain Qasoori, told media on Friday that the E-Pay process was introduced first-time for depositing property taxes by the Punjab government and the department was trying to shift maximum customers on it. He informed that ten percent rebate offered to consumers over payment of property taxes through banks while five percent extra on Electronic payment till September-30. The payment of vehicles token taxes had been shifted on Electronic-payment and there was no permission for submitting through one window.

The department is trying to shift submission of 100 percent taxes through latest system. However, it might take a year due to some technical issues in the system.

The government has extended one percent relief for the payments due to COVID-19 this year while the surcharge used to be imposed from October onward one percent per month over late payment.

The Excise constables had been deputed to distribute 150,000 challans forms door-to-door whereas citizens started taking benefit of the offer by online.

About deposit of vehicles tokens, Qasoori informed that there was 25 percent rebate on payment through E-Pay till Sept-30.