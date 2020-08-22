Share:

Swabi - Zaida police has arrested a faith-healer, who deceived and cheated many innocent people through his tactics.

According to the details, Bano Bibi, a Pakistani national presently living in Netherlands, lodged a written complaint with the district police complaining that she was deceived and cheated by a local faith-healer Sher Ali son Muhammad Ghani resident of Akakhel. “I did pay Rs 30000/- through the Western Union Swabi branch, to the faith-healer for doing a work on surety, but it proved mere a fraud,” she claimed.

District Police Officer (DPO) Imran Shahid took notice of the matter and directed the local police to register a case under relevant section of PPC, and handed over the case to Superintendent Police (SP) Investigation Banaras Khan.

The constituted a team headed by DSP Swabi Circle Noorul Amin, SHO Zaida Sub-Inspector Ajab Durrani and Investigation Inchage Muhtaj Khan who later arrested the alleged accused.

The police team thoroughly interrogated the accused in the case and also recovered Rs 30000 received for the faith-healing. The case is being further investigated by the police to unearth further revelations.