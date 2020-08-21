Share:

ISLAMABAD-Federal Directorate of Education (FDE) and National Highway and Motorway Police (NHMP) on Friday joined hands for road safety education and traffic rules awareness.

A special ceremony was organised at the Federal Minister for Education’s office here where NHMP and FDE signed a letter of understanding relating to road safety education and traffic rules awareness.

The ceremony was attended by Federal Minister for Federal Education and Professional Training Shafqat Mahmood, Parliamentary Secretary Wajiha Akram, Additional Secretary Mohyuddin Ahmad Wani, Director General Federal Directorate of Education Zia Batool, IG NHMP Dr. Syed Kaleem Imam, Additional IG (HQs) NHMP Khalid Mehmood, DIG (HQs) Asghar Ali Yousafzai and senior officers of National Highways and Motorway Police.

The aim was to promote road safety and traffic rules in all educational institutions of FDE. The project will benefit educational institutions, students and teachers in promoting better traffic sense, road safety and responsible behaviour in the society.

The project will ensure improved personal and professional knowledge, attitude and skills of the students and teachers through core values of respect for law, the life and property of self and others by strictly following the traffic rules.

That NHMP shall appoint focal point of contact for coordination and facilitation of activities with FDE. NHMP will educate and train the students and teachers of FDE institutions through traffic syllabus, training sessions, seminars and traffic awareness campaigns.

NHMP shall provide experiential learning opportunities for students and teachers on and off campus for personal and professional development of the students and teachers. On this occasion, Federal Minister Shafqat Mahmood said that National highways and Motorway Police were doing very good job.

He further added that NHMP is an institution of the government of Pakistan that we are proud of. He lauded the performance of Inspector General National Highways and Motorway Police, Dr. Syed Kaleem Imam. Dr. Syed Kaleem Imam said that National Highways Motorway Police prepared road safety curriculum for class one to intermediate.