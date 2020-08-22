Share:

First time in the history of the government hospitals, PINS/LGH started MRI tests from Morning to midnight (12:00pm).

Principal Post Graduate Medical Institute and Lahore General Hospital Prof. Dr. Sardar Muhammad Al-freed Zafar and Executive Director Punjab Institute of Neuro Sciences Prof. Dr. Khalid Mahmood made important decisions for the best possible treatment and benefit of patients during MRI test hours in this regard.

Now these tests will be conducted at PINS/LGH from 8 am to 12 midnight. In this regard, duties of technicians and other technical staff have also been assigned who will perform their duties in three shifts and implementation on these orders has also been started immediately.

Talking in this regard, Principal PGMI and ED PINS said that this decision would benefit more patients undergoing MRI tests and timely diagnosis would eliminate the delay in treatment of these patients as well. Prof. Al-freed Zafar and Prof. Khalid Mahmood said that in accordance with the vision of the Punjab Government, all resources are being utilized to provide maximum facilities to the patients coming to the hospitals.

Citizens will not have to go to private clinics for MRI test. They said that according to the Government policy, this facility will be available free of cost to the Government employees including the poor and needy patients which will benefit more and more people.