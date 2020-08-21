Share:

Islamabad-Various sectors including fertilizer companies, government power companies, IPPs, K-Electric, generals industry, gas companies owes Rs523.60 billion Gas Infrastructure Development Cess (GIDC). As of June 30, 2020, the total GIDC has reached to Rs 523.60 billion and as per the Supreme Court directive, the petroleum division has issued instructions to gas suppliers to collect the GIDC arrears, official documents available with The Nation reveals.

Following the Supreme Court of Pakistan decisions to collect GIDC from various sectors, the petroleum division has directed various gas suppliers to collect the arrears from the fertilizer Industry, GENCOs, IPPs, generals industry, CNG sector, K-Electric. These sectors started collection of GIDC from their consumers in 2012 but was not deposited to the national exchequer.

The suppliers of the gas includes Sui Southern Gas Company Limited, Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited, Pakistan Petroleum Limited, OGDCL House and Mari Gas Company Limited.

The petroleum division asks the gas provider to recover the arrear amounts accrued up to July 31 2020 in 24 instalments from all defaulting consumers. The Supreme Court had also set the deadline for starting the collection of the GIDC arrears from Aug 1. There will be no LPS on the arrear amounts except where the consumer defaults in a payment of instalment. Further the gas bills for the month of August 2020 and onwards will not include or reflect GIDC rates and will remain unbilled till further orders.

As per the documents, Sui Southern Gas Company Limited will collect Rs226.47 billion, Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited Rs 150.71 billion, Pakistan Petroleum Limited Rs10.24 billion, OGDCL Rs6.84 billion and Mari Gas Company Limited Rs129.31 billion.

The Fertilizer industry owes the highest amount of Rs195.93 , General Industries Rs50.54 billion, IPPs Rs10.54 billion, KE Rs40 .33 billion, Gencos Rs 27.70 billion, CNG sector Rs83 billion, FFC feed Rs24.82 billion, Captive power Rs116 billion, ENGRO Rs2.47 billion, Textile Rs17 billion, Foundation Power Company Dharki Rs2.25 billion and Pakistan Steel Rs2.65 billion. Till June the GIDC arrears was Rs456.94billion but has reached Rs523.60 billion by the end of June 2020. The GIDC for the month of July 2020 is not yet calculated, the documents reveal.