RAWALPINDI - Federal Minister for Railways Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed Khan disclosed that Saudi-Pak diplomatic relations entered in tough time but Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa’s recent visit returned normalcy between the two countries.

“Pakistan and Saudi Arabia are two hearts that beat as one and we do not afford to lose the brother country,” he said while talking to media men after inaugurating Government Postgraduate College for Women, Railway Station Road on Friday.

He said that the government would bring back former Prime Minister Mian Nawaz Sharif to the country and would contact courts to declare him a fugitive.

“Opposition leaders will have to face their corruption cases in accountability courts as Prime Minister Imran Khan will not give NRO to anyone,” he stated.

He said that the opposition would not launch any movement against government as all the leaders were facing corruption charges. “Maulana Fazlur Rehman wants to have written agreement with leaders of other opposition parties that they would not leave him,” he said.

However, he said, “I would like to inform Maulana Fazlur Rehman that these parties would not support him in any movement.”

To comment on clash that took place between police and PML-N workers outside the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) office in Lahore, the minister said, “stone pelting was not for NAB or police but on the politics of Shahbaz Sharif.” He said that after creating problems for Nawaz Sharif, Maryam Nawaz was trapping Shahbaz Sharif. “He (Shahbaz Sharif) arranged his cards but Maryam Nawaz pelted stone on his moves,” he said.

He said that CM Punjab Usman Buzdar will remain in place as the province's chief executive.

Responding to a question, he said the PTI government would complete its full five-year term. He said the government was fully aware of the inflation and unemployment and working to end these crises.