Share:

Advisor to the Prime Minister on Accountability Shahzad Akbar has said that the government is utilizing all legal sources to bring back PML-N leader Nawaz Sharif.

He said this while talking to media persons in Lahore on Saturday.

Shahzad Akbar said that Nawaz Sharif was given conditional permission by the Lahore High Court (LHC) to proceed abroad for four weeks for his treatment.

The APMA said that the LHC had directed Nawaz Sharif to submit a written undertaking about his travel abroad and return.

Akbar further said that the Interior Ministry directed Nawaz Sharif to return to Pakistan on 27th February this year.

He said that leader of Opposition Shahbaz Sharif should show responsibility and produce his brother Nawaz Sharif before the law as he is a convict under the law.

Shahzad Akbar said that Nawaz Sharif has not given the government any proof about his treatment in the United Kingdom.