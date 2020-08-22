Share:

The latest spell of rain in Karachi submerged the metropolis on Friday, damaging houses and vehicles in low lying areas and tripping hundreds of K-electric feeders.

Due to heavy downpours, up to waist-deep water was reported in Surjani Town, North Karachi, Orangi Town, Gulberg, Nazimabad and other informal settlements causing traffic jams on different roads and creating problems for residents in traveling.

North Nazimabad and Shadman Town were also flooded. Rain submerged roads and the water entered into homes of residents.

On the other hand, one person was electrocuted in rain related incident. Two teenagers died when they were hit by lightning in Memon Goth while two motorcycle riders fell into a nullah in Orangi Town.

Heavy rains on Friday also inundated interior Sindh including Hyderabad. Four people, including a father and son, were killed as lightning struck in Tharparkar. Power supply from 190 feeders in HESCO region was also suspended.

Pakistan Meteorological Department has predicted more rains in Karachi and other parts of Sindh during next 48 hours.

According to Met Office, strong monsoon currents are expected to penetrate in Sindh from Friday to Monday. Under the influence of this system rain/wind-thundershower, with few moderate to isolated heavy falls, are expected in Karachi, Hyderabad, Thatta, Badin, Shaheed Benazirabad, Dadu, Tharparker, Mirpurkhas, Umar Kot, Sanghar, Sukkur and Larkana during next 48 hours.