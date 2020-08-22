Share:

LAHORE - Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Health Dr. Faisal Sultan chaired Inter-Provincial Meeting on Health and Population on Friday.

Present in the meeting were Punjab Health Minister Dr. Yasmin Rashid, Health Minister Khyber Pakahtunkhwa Taimur Zafar Jhagra, Health Minister Azad Jammu & Kashmir Nasir Durrani whereas Sindh Health Minister Azra Palijo and Parliamentary Secretary Health Balochistan Dr. Rubaba Buledi joined via video link. Also present were Secretary Primary and Secondary Healthcare Captain (Retd) Usman Younis, Additional Secretary Development Omer Farooq, Technical Advisor Dr. Akhtar Rashid and other officials.

Key issues related to burgeoning population and health as well as solutions came under discussion with special focus on Nutrition and Stunted Growth. The strengthening of Nursing component in healthcare system, elimination of Hepatitis, strategies to achieve the target of Universal Health Coverage were also discussed.

Punjab Health Minister said that Punjab Public Sector Hospitals are providing good quality health services to patients and the provincial and federal institutions would have to work jointly to facilitate public. She also said that seven Mother and Child Hospitals will prove to be game changers in Punjab.

She said, “Sehat Insaf Card is a gift to the people of Punjab from Prime Minister Imran Khan. Punjab is steadily moving to achieve the target of universal health coverage and Dengue situation is currently under control. As team of Imran Khan, we are making all out efforts to facilitate people in provision of healthcare services.”