The monsoon rains, as usual, have taken its toll on humans and properties, both public and private, alike. And the downpour during this time of the year hit one city after another across the country. It is regrettable to note that our cities’ infrastructure cannot even bear a rainfall below 200 mm. While the recent spell of rain caused urban flooding in Lahore, the roof collapse as a result of heavy raining claimed the lives of five people, mother and her four children, in Mandi Bahauddin.

The urban flooding and numerous deaths across the country this monsoon season are neither the first nor will they prove the last if the government continues relying on ad hoc solutions. Regrettably, like every year, this time, too, the claims and arrangements of the provincial governments proved insufficient to minimise the devastation of the rainy season. It is frustrating to see that our urban centres have no mechanism in place to handle monsoon rains.

It is not rocket science to understand that urban flooding cannot be averted while relying on last-minute disaster management. The authorities need to find permanent solutions if they want to reduce the damages that the monsoon season brings with it.

Investing in flood prevention is the need of the hour. But before anything else, the government needs to put a check on rapid urbanisation, which is the leading cause of pluvial floods in our big cities. Moreover, the state must enhance the capacity building of all concerned departments. And the overflows in every town underscore the need for a master plan for sewerage and drainage systems. The provincial administration must focus on sustainable urban development practices, climate-sensitive city planning. Otherwise, the ad-hoc solutions will not be able to provide even a temporary relief in future when the temperatures will rise, and make the rainfall events more extreme and erratic in the country.