Pakistan was built with the motivation to follow Islamic teachings and to bring prosperity and love that were not seen in the Indian subcontinent under British rule. Muslims had to bear horrible things to the extent that their beliefs were attacked. It was with many struggles and difficulties that we finally became a separate nation where we could perform any activities without religious restrictions. Jinnah encouraged everyone to live in peace and harmony and called for the end of feudalism.

Jinnah promoted a free state; free from the restrictions of religion, race, gender, or colour. At that time Hindus, Christians, and other minorities were more than happy to see the leader who was fulfilling their dreams and giving them freedom.

Unfortunately, with sorrow and sadness, we can say that we did not follow Jinnah’s guidance and destroyed everything he gave us with sacrifices. Our system is now corrupted with injustice, inequality, and discrimination. We no longer adhere to our original values.

Jinnah gave us a pure and hatred free Pakistan, where killing and kidnapping weren’t daily basis atrocities, where rapes and harassment weren’t welcomed. If we want Pakistan to be a successful and retained country, we must welcome Jinnah’s teachings once again. All the people living in Pakistan deserve the same respect and love regardless of caste or religion, that is what Jinnah taught.

Let us be determined to follow Jinnah’s path and implement his teachings. Let us promote love, prosperity, brotherhood, and support to all.

SYED ZAHID ALI,

Khairpur.