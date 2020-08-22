Share:

ISLAMABAD - The leadership of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazal (JUI-F) has once again become active to re-unite the opposition parties amid uncertainties among the opposition ranks.

According to a close aid of Maulana Fazl-ur-Rehman the leadership had taken the decision in order to narrow down the cracks within the quarters on many different issues.

While talking to The Nation, sources privy to the development said that the opposition was splitting away which was directly benefiting the PTI government, adding that they wanted to take on board all the opposition parties and give a tough time to the government.

Furthermore, the source said that besides the opposition parties Maulana Fazl-ur-Rehman has also made many attempts to convince Akhtar Mengal to join the opposition.

Meanwhile, talking to The Nation, JUI-F senior leader and former Senator Haji Ghulam Ali said that the two major opposition parties, including Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), had disappointed them many times but still they were struggling to convince them to play the role of a real opposition.

He said that the only way to give tough a time to the government was the unity of all opposition parties and it was only possible when the doubts within the ranks of opposition parties change into trust.

Tariq Baloch, a close aid of Maulana Fazl-ur-Rehman, told The Nation that they still have reservations over the attitude of the PPP and PML-N as they had supported the government within the Parliament in many controversial decisions.

He stated that they will try their best to save the opposition from cracking as it will directly benefit the government. While talking about the possibility of All Parties Conference (APC) he said that APC will be convened when both the major parties in opposition address their reservations over many issues.

It is important to mention here that earlier in his press conference Maulana Fazl-ur-Rehman had asked PPP and PML-N to address their reservations with no further delay if they wanted to give tough time to the PTI.