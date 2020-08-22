Share:

QAMBER SHAHDAT KOT - Provincial Minister for health Azra Pechuho has said, ”we will not let Karachi handed over to the Federal government irrespective of the federal government many tactics to take Karachi from Sindh.”

Talking to media after visiting DHQ Hospital Qambar Shahdat Kot, She claimed that Karachi was part of Sindh and would remain until doomsday.

At the occasion, provincial minister also inaugurated two ambulances at the DHQ hospital Qambar Shahdat Kot.

The said hospital would be functional from December.