Peshawar - Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan has termed the Social Health Protection Scheme (Sehat Insaf Card) as a revolutionary, unique and pro-poor initiative of the Pakistan Tehrik-e Insaf government and said that the initiative is a milestone achievement and a major progress towards Prime Minister Imran Khan’s vision of making Pakistan a truly welfare state.

In a statement issued here regarding the extension of Sehat Insaf Card Scheme to the entire population of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the Chief Minister said that the Sehat Insaf Card Scheme was launched in the province by the previous government with a limited coverage, and now keeping in view the success and importance of program, the incumbent provincial government has decided to extend its coverage to 100 percent population of the province; and the scheme will cost Rs.18 billion annually.

He added that, the Sehat Insaf Card would be issued to all the permanent families of the province regardless of any political affiliation.

The Chief Minister said that despite financial crunches due to the corona pandemic, the provincial government had decided to extend the scheme to the entire population of the province which clearly reflects the present government’s resolve and commitment to provide free and quality healthcare services to the people of the province.

He termed the extension of the scheme to the entire population of the province as a big achievement of his government and said that by doing so his government has fulfilled another promise made to the public.

Mahmood Khan hoped that this historic decision of the provincial government would ensure universal health coverage in the province remarked that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has become the first province of the country to provide free treatment facilities to its entire population.

The Chief Minister further stated that the Sehat Insaf Card Scheme would not only provide free medical treatment facilities to the public but also it will help eradicate poverty, improve living standard of common man and improve service delivery of both public and private sector hospitals of the province.