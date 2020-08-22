Share:

Peshawar - Special Assistant to KP Chief Minister for Information and Local Government Kamran Bangash Friday said yesterday that the provincial government has taken important steps to reduce the property tax while the first instalment of Rs 500 million has been released to Tehsil Municipal Administrations in lieu of 2 per cent property tax.

He said that the provincial government has given more than Rs 4 billion relief to the construction sector in terms of property tax.

Referring to Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the Special Assistant Kamran Bangash said that Chief Minister Mehmood Khan fulfilled his promise regarding the salaries of the employees of the Local Government Department. Now, in terms of salaries and expenses, the local government department will get Rs 4 billion from the exchequer in the financial year.

Talking about the salaries of some tehsil municipal administration employees, Special Assistant Kamran Bangash said that the employees have breathed a sigh of relief with the release of the first instalment.

Referring to the ongoing reforms in the Local Government Department, Special Assistant Kamran Bangash said that development and reforms are underway in every sector including local government so that Pakistan could be made an Islamic welfare state.