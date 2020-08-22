Share:

MIRPURKHAS/DADU-The city and its outskirts were lashed by rain on Friday, decreasing the temperature and providing people an opportunity to indulge in recreational activities. However, power supply to the city was suspended as soon as the rainfall started. Due to the power breakdown, water supply was also disrupted. Rainwater not only inundated the city’s low-lying areas, but the main roads and streets were also flooded. Traffic remained thin on the roads during the rain while bazaars also remained mostly closed. Municipal staff, however, remained missing from the main roads as at Post Office Chowk and Railway Station Chowk bikes and vehicles could be seen submerged under knee-deep water.

In low-lying areas and katchi abadies, rainwater even entered people’s houses, disturbing their peace of mind. As per reports, rainfall also occurred at Mirwah Gorchani, Digri, Jhuddo, Naokot, Kot Ghulam Muhammad, Khaan, Jhilori, Hingorno, Sindhri, Tando Jan Muhammad and other areas of the district. However, neither any untoward incident was reported from any part of the district nor power supply to the city was restored till the filing of the news.

HESCO says power supply from

40 pc of its feeders suspended

The Hyderabad Electric Supply Company’s (HESCO) spokesman Sadiq Kubar informed on Friday that the power supply from around 40 percent of the company’s feeders was suspended due to rain and thunderstorm. He said that parts of Hyderabad, Nawabshah, Mirpurkhas, Sanghar, Umerkot, Tharparkar, Tando Muhammed Khan, Thatta and Matiari districts were affected by the fault. He said that as per directions of the Chief Technical Officer Zahid Pervez Mughal, the operations and complaint staff were alert and in the field. The spokesman further said that the supply of electricity to these areas would be restored as soon as the rain stopped. According to Kubar, HESCO’s field staff has been directed to follow the safety rules while working in the field.

Selfie takes life of teenager:

A youth drowned in Jamrao Canal while another person was killed in a road accident near Mirpurkhas on Friday.

According to reports, 19-year-old Sohail was enjoying the pleasant weather along with his friends on the bank of the canal that he slipped and fell into it as he tried to take selfie.

Taluka police reached the spot, fished out his body from the canal and shifted it to the mortuary of Civil Hospital where it was handed over to his family.

In another incident, a Shehzoor mini truck collided head-on with a tractor trolley near Kot Ghulam Muhammad as a result of which one Muhammad Ayub Kaim Khani was killed on the spot.