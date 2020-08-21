Share:

ISLAMABAD/RAWALPINDI - A man was shot dead apparently over old enmity in Sector G-13/4 while house robberies and dacoities are on the rise in rural zone of federal capital on Friday. According to details, a gang of three armed men launched an armed attack on a man namely Safi Ullah in Street Number 15 at Sector G-13/4 killing him on the spot. It is said that the man was killed over old enmity. The incident took place within limit of Police Station (PS) Golra Sharif. DSP Khalid Mehmood Awan along with heavy contingent of police rushed to the crime scene and collected evidences besides recording the statements of eyewitnesses. The dead body was moved to PIMS for autopsy. In yet in another incident, two men including Khurram Babar resorted to intense aerial firing with sophisticated weapons in Wapda Office, Mangu Town area of PS Bhara Kahu. Locals reported the matter to police which arrived on the scene and began investigation, they said. According to a police spokesman, separate cases were registered against killers and those involved in firing in Islamabad. He said police would arrest them soon.