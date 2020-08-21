Share:

ATTOCK - A 15-year-old boy was allegedly strangulated to death after molestation and torture in limits of Hasanabdal Police Station. According to details, the boy who was lone brother of nine sisters went missing from his house in limits of Taxila Police Station on August 17 but later his strangled body with severe torture marks was found at deserted place near Chukra in limits of Hasanabdal Police station. Station House Officer Hasanabdal Police Station told this scribe that upon getting information that body of a boy was lying at a deserted place, police reached at the spot and shifted it to THQ Hospital Hasanabdal. He said that the preliminary medical examination has confirmed torture and severe assault with the body. He added that as no identification was found from body as well as nobody has contacted police despite posting the picture of the deceased on social media and other means, he was buried at a local graveyard with the assistance of municipal committee.