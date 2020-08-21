Share:

ISLAMABAD - Monsoon plantation drive has been started at Quaid-i-Azam University (QAU) Islamabad in which thousands of saplings would be planted.

Like previous years, QAU Alumni Association, in collaboration with Environmental Protection Agency, Government of Pakistan, Directorates of Estate Management and Student Affairs QAU Islamabad, under Green and Clean Pakistan campaign, would plant 3,000 plants at QAU campus at its affiliated Colleges across federal capital.

The plantation drive was inaugurated on Friday by Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Muhammad Ali Shah along with Farzana Altaf Shah, Director General Environmental Protection Agency, members of QAU Syndicate, faculty, employees and senior members of QAU Alumni Association.