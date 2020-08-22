Share:

ISLAMABAD - MNAs from both sides of the aisle in the National Assembly yesterday paid a rich tribute to the services of seasoned politician Mir Hasil Khan Bizenjo for his struggle to promote democracy.

The Chair, on the first day of the third parliamentary year, without taking up the agenda, adjourned the proceedings in the respect of Mir Hasil Bizenjo.

Paying their tribute to late Hasil Bizenjo, lawmakers suggested that a gallery should be designated in the parliament house to recognise the services of leaders like Mir Hasil Khan Bizenjo.

The MNAs said that he was the symbol of progressive politics. They said history will always remember him for raising his voice for the oppressed and his struggle for democracy. They lauded his services for raising the voice of oppressed people of Balochistan.

The lawmakers expressed deep grief and sorrow over his death. They said the death of a seasoned politician was a big loss to Pakistan and Balochistan. They said that Hasil Khan Bizenjo was a patriotic Pakistani who always spoke about the rights of smaller provinces.

Minister for Human Rights Shireen Mazari lauded the democratic struggle of Mir Hasil Khan Bizenjo. “His persona was also democratic and he used to raise his voice in a very dignified and democratic manner,” she said, mentioning that Bizenjo was a strong voice for the rights of Balochistan and he has left behind a vacuum.

Others who paid tributes to the struggle of Hasil Khan Bizenjo for democracy included Khawaja Asif, Aslam Bhutani, Raja Parvez Ashraf, Ghous Bux Mehr, Shakoor Shad, Shehryar Khan Afridi, Agha Hassan Baloch, Qaim Khani, Qasim Khani, Sabir Hussain Kaim Khani, Mohsin Dawar and Ramesh Kumar.

The Speaker said that Mir Hasil Khan Bizenjo was a major political figure who made immense contributions to the politics of the country. The house offered fateha for National Party Chief Senator Mir Hasil Khan Bizenjo who passed away in Karachi yesterday.