Share:

Peshawar - National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has arrested accused Abdul Aziz for allegedly cheating public at large under the garb of investment in Islamic Mudarraba.

As per details, the NAB Khyber Pakhtunkhwa initiated inquiry against the accused Abdul Aziz, son of Kohg Badshah, resident of Mohallah Usmania, Doaba, tehsil Tall, District Hangu, upon receipt of several complaints against him about swindling Rs 105.87 millions.

It transpired during proceedings that the accused in connivance with his cronies lured innocent public to invest in their fake Mudarraba business in the name of M/S Al-Quresh Enterprises, Al-Andauls Trading FZC which is non-registered, untraced companies / firms in Pakistan and promised exorbitant profit on their investments. Thus the accused person defrauded the general public and deprived them of their earnings in the garb of investment.

The accused will be produced before Accountability Court for his physical custody to NAB Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.