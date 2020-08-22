Share:

ISLAMABAD - Chief of the Naval Staff, Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi on Friday inaugurated state-of-the-art Joint Maritime Information Coordination Centre (JMICC).

The inauguration ceremony of the Joint Maritime Information Coordination Centre (JMICC) was held in Karachi. According to a press release, Chief of the Naval Staff, Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi graced the occasion as chief guest and inaugurated the new setup.

Joint Maritime Information Coordination Centre (JMICC) functions as a nerve centre to harmonise the efforts of all maritime-related organizations/ agencies. It helps generate a coordinated response to maritime security challenges within Pakistan’s Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ), primarily through information sharing and inter-department/ agency coordination.

The centre was established in February 2013 and is manned round the clock by a competent team, which include reps of relevant stakeholders. The new setup of JMICC has been equipped with indigenously developed Joint Maritime Information Sharing (JMIS) software, a modern Operations Room and associated infrastructure.