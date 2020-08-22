Share:

Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry said on Saturday that former prime minister Nawaz Sharif’s departure to London for medical treatment caused a great setback to the narrative of the ruling PTI, as well as the process of accountability.

The federal minister took to Twitter, saying that approaching the British government for the return of the PML-N supremo and an inquiry into medical reports were steps in the right direction.

“Those who played a role in the preparation of the fake reports, they should be turned into examples,” said the minister in the cryptic post.

Earlier on Friday, Minister for Information Shibli Faraz had vowed that the government "will bring back Nawaz Sharif using all legal means that are available".

Faraz said that the government will approach the National Accountability Bureau, which will in turn ask the foreign ministry to put in a request to the British government for the PML-N supremo's extradition.

Referring to a ruling by the Islamabad High Court earlier this week, he said that the court had declared his presence necessary if an extension in bail is sought.

Nawaz was granted bail on humanitarian grounds by the IHC on October 29, 2019 in the Al Azizia corruption case. He also obtained bail in the Chaudhry Sugar Mills case from the Lahore High Court on October 25, 2019.

Nawaz then left for London for medical treatment and has since remained there.