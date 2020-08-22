Share:

BAHAWALPUR - Additional Inspector General (AIG) Police South Punjab Inam Ghani inaugurated his office on Friday. He was presented Guard of Honour by a smart contingent of police on his arrival to the new office.

Talking to media persons on this occasion, he said that the doors of his office were open for everyone and on every Friday and Saturday he would listen to complaints of public and would talk to them about their problems.

He said that people of Bahawalpur were law abiding and very cooperative and they could visit him with their genuine complaints.

He said that establishing of his office would help in solving problems of the area related to law and order. Later, RPO Bahawalpur Zubair Dareshak and DPO Bahawalpur Sohaib Ashraf briefed Additional IG about the performance of the police.