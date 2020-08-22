Share:

KARACHI - Chaotic scenes were witnessed in the Sindh Assembly on Friday as three opposition parties staged a protest and token walkout over the provincial government’s move to create new district in Karachi.

Soon after prayer (Dua), Khurram Sher Zaman of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf rose to oppose the Sindh cabinet decision to create Keemari district and said that his party was against division of Karachi just as it opposed division of Sindh. Deputy Speaker Rehana Leghari asked the PTI member to sit down and said that he would be given the floor but after completion of the business.

Muhammad Hussain Khan of the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan also stood and sought the chair’s permission to table the resolution against ‘bifurcation’ of the port city but Rehana turned down his request. Hussain was joined by the lawmakers of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf and Muttahida Majlis-e-Amal’s Syed Abdul Rasheed as the opposition members gathered in front of the Speaker’s dice and chanted slogans. Two other opposition parties—Grand Democratic Alliance and Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan—however distanced themselves from the protest.

The Deputy Speaker tried to persuade the protesting members but to no avail. “When I have assured you that you would be heard then why are you creating this scene,” she asked.

Carrying placards inscribed with slogans “Karachi Ki Taqseem Na Manzoor” (Division of Karachi is unacceptable) and “Siyasi Zilaa Na Manzoor” (District for political motives is unacceptable), the protesting members also staged a walk out but came back later.

The protest also consumed question-hour session as Agriculture Minister Muhammad Ismail Rahu could answer only two supplementary and that too asked by the treasury member Ghazala Sial.

Legislation in line with FATF

The Assembly also unanimously passed five bills in line with the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) recommendations to prevent money laundering through trusts, cooperate societies and Auqaf. The Sindh Seized and Freezed Facilities (Hospitals and Dispensaries) Bill, 2020; The Sindh Seized and Freezed Institutions (Madaaris and Schools) Bill, 2020; The Sindh Trusts Bill, 2020; The Sindh Co-Operative Societies Bill, 2020; and The Sindh Waqf Properties Bill, 2020 were introduced and passed unanimously.

Giving the introduction of the bills, provincial ministers Imtiaz Ahmed Shaikh and Jam Ikramullah Dharejo said that the new laws were made to fulfill the requirements of the FATF and to oversee the money generated by Madaris and shrines.

Hazrat Umar (RA) paid glowing tribute

Meanwhile, the assembly unanimously adopted a resolution to pay rich tributes to Hazrat Umar (RA) on the eve of his martyrdom day. The resolution was jointly moved by Sarwat Fatima of TLP, MQM-Ps Waseem-ud-din Qureshi, Muhmmad Hussain, Sadaqat, PTI’s Muhammad Shabbir, Rabistan Khan, Khurram Sher Zaman, PPP’s Heer Soho, Syed Abdul Rasheed of MMA, and Nusrat Sehar Abbasi of GDA. Earlier during the question-hour session, Agriculture Minister Ismail Rahu admitted that incidents of sale of counterfeit fertilizer were reported in the province during the past five years.

He said that to combat the occurrence of such incidents, inspectors of the department in all districts regularly visited and checked outlets of fertilizers dealers and warehouses of different companies in their respective jurisdiction.

He said that 4,368 samples of fertilizers were drawn across the province and sent to fertilizers testing laboratories during last five years. “Out of above, 488 samples were declared as sub-standard and action were initiated against the accused dealers as per Fertilizer Control Act 1994 and Rules 99,” he added.