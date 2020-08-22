Share:

The Chairman of Qaumi Watan Party, Aftab Ahmad Khan Sherpao has said that after Muharram, the opposition will convene an All-Party Conference in which PML-N and PPP will also participate.

Talking to media on the occasion of ANP member Saeed Khan’s inclusion in the party, Aftab Sherpao said that he had a meeting with JUI-F Chief Maulana Fazl-ur-Rehman and we are in touch with both PML-N and PPP. He said that due to Mir Hasil Bizenjo’s death, the APC has been pushed back to after Muharram.

He said that the government and the public should be on the same page but it has mortgaged the entire country for 11 billion dollars from IMF and inflation has also reached 18 percent.

Aftab Sherpao further said that today the price of sugar in Peshawar has gone up to Rs 115 per kg while there is a shortage of flour, costing Rs 1300 per 20 kg bag. Imran Khan has made 7 million people unemployed instead of giving 10 million jobs as he had promised. This government must go and a transparent leadership should emerge through new elections, he added.