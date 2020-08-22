Share:

ISLAMABAD - In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), the district administration of Udhampur has issued over thirty seven thousand domicile certificates across the district so far.

According to Kashmir Media Service, as per the Assistant Commissioner, Viqar Giri, the certificates have been issued both through online and offline mode.

He added that the Revenue Department was working hard to reach out the people and provide domicile certificates at their doorstep.

He said the tehsildars concerned have also started to organize camps in remote areas to issue domicile certificates on the spot.

He said that daily progress was being monitored by the Deputy Commissioner

The domicile certificate has been made a mandatory document in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir by the authorities after its special status was repealed in August, last year.

After the Modi-led fascist Indian government introduced the new domicile rules in the occupied territory that came into force in June this year, lacs of domicile certificates have so far been issued on fast-track basis across the territory.

Though it is not known how many out of these certificates have been issued to locals and how many to non-locals, however, it is widely believed that the majority of them are Hindus who don’t belong to Kashmir.

This is being done to change the Muslim-majority character of Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir.