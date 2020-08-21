Share:

“There has been absolutely no lighter side

of my life during the last 12 years”

-Fatima Jinnah

Image: Wikipedia

In January 1965, Fatima Jinnah stood against Ayub Khan in the 2nd Pakistani Presidential elections which he himself had instituted. The president was to be elected by 80,000 basic democrats and while Ayub Khan was nominated by the Convention Muslim League, Jinnah represented the Combined Oppositions Party.

The 71-year-old Miss Jinnah ended her 16 years of retirement to pursue her first public office. Being the Quaid’s sister and a woman of immense resolve and determination, she had quite the public support. Although many clerics were of the view that a woman could not lead a Muslim state, several religious leaders, including Maududui of Jamaat-e-Islami, showed her leadership keen support.

The Election results however came in favour of Ayub Khan. Although losing popular vote, he won 6.43% of the Electoral vote, with Jinnah wining 35.86%. The Combined Oppositions Party accused Ayub Khan of rigging the elections, and refused to accept his victory. Jinnah however accepted the election results. The aftermath of these elections saw many women entering politics, while earlier there had been only a handful, further strengthening the role of woman in politics in Pakistan.