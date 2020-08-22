Share:

Peshawar - The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in collaboration with UNHCR and its partner, Sarhad Rural Support Program (SRSP), has provided 5000 non-woven 60 GSM disposable coveralls to the Health Department and Rescue-1122.

According to details, 4000 coveralls are dispatched to the Health Department while 1000 are dispatched to Rescue 1122.

On the occasion, Director General PDMA thanked UNHCR and its partner for the support. He added that on the directions of the provincial government the PDMA continuous its awareness the campaign across the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

PDMA has collaboration with Cesvi Pakistan has installed huge billboards and banners about the precautionary measures in public places in Peshawar, Nowshera, Charrsada, Mardan, Swat, Buner, Kohat, Bannu, DI Khan, Haripur, Manshera, Abbottabad and other districts.

The PDMA is also broadcasting messages on FM Radio, social media, print & electronic media informing the masses about precautions. The radio messages are being broadcast in multiple languages like Urdu, Pashtu, Hindko, Waziri, Chitrali and others.

The DG PDMA added that by following the government SOPs and adopting precautionary measures they can reduce the spread of Covid-19.