ISLAMABAD - Islamabad administration has imposed ban on pillion riding in the capital city for three days starting 8 Muharram-ul-Harram (Friday). The step is part of the steps taken by the administration to avert any untoward incident during the month of Muharram. The first day of the new Islamic year was announced after moon sighting in the country on Thursday. Deputy Commissioner Islamabad Muhammad Hamza Shafqaat issued a notification in this regard on Friday stating that certain pillion riders are likely to resort to violence and acts of sabotage aimed at disrupting peace and tranquillity causing damage to public life and property during Muharram-ul-Harram. “To provide immediate protection to public life and property, the directions thereinafter appearing are necessary to be issued,” said the notification further followed by the statement to prohibit the use of motorcycle for pillion riding in Islamabad. This order shall remain in force for a period of three days i.e. on 8th to 10th of Muharram-ul-Harram 2020. The main Ashura procession in Islamabad would be taken out of central Imambargah in G-6/2. Traditionally, the main procession in the federal capital is held in Islamabad and Rawalpindi on Muharram 9 and 10 respectively.