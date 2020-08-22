Share:

MULTAN - Additional Chief Secretary (ACS) of Interior Punjab has banned pillion riding to avoid any untoward incident and to maintain law in the district like across the province on ninth and tenth of Moharram through a notification received on Friday.

It was imposed under section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure. The ban, however, would not be applicable to women, children under the age of 12, senior citizens, journalists, law enforcement personnel in uniform as well as employees of essential services, it added.