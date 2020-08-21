Share:

ISLAMABAD - Islamabad police along with district administration on Friday conducted flag march with an objective to maintain peace and tranquility in the city during Muharram-ul-Haram. Following directions of IGP Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar Khan, the flag march was conducted under the supervision of SP (Industrial Area) Zubair Ahmed Shaikh and SP (Rural-Zone) Farooq Amjad Butar which was participated by SDPOs, SHOs of all police stations, officials of district administration, Islamabad Traffic Police, Police Commandoes, Rescue 15 police officials and police patrolling officials. Flag march started from Pakistan Sports Complex and culminated at the same point after passing through various areas of the city. DIG (Operations) Islamabad Waqar Ud Din Syed has said that Islamabad police have ensured elaborate security arrangements for Muharram-ul-Haram. He said that police would accomplish responsibility in an efficient manner to ensure protection to lives and property of citizens. He also directed all police officials to launch an effective search operation within their jurisdictions including slum areas where most of the inhabitants are Afghans.

DIG (Operations) Islamabad Waqar Uddin Syed has said that purpose of this flag march is to show preparations of police and other law enforcement agencies during the Muhrram-ul-Haram to counter any challenge and maintain peace in the city. He also directed all the SDPOs and the SHOs to make effective security arrangements in this regard in their respective areas.

Islamabad Police would maintain a close liaison with peace committees and organisers of Muharram majalis and processions, he maintained.