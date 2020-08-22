Share:

KARACHI-On the instructions of Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, a police inspector along with his two accomplices on Friday were arrested for manhandling a doctor and a security guard and dismantling hospital equipment at Gambat Institute of Medical Sciences (GIMS), District Khairpur Sindh. The Chief Minister had taken notice of an incident in which a police inspector along with his accomplices had beaten a doctor and security guard and dismantled hospital equipment at GIMS, Gamabat, said the statement released here. Syed Murad Ali Shah had directed the IG Police to take action against the culprits and report him. The report submitted by the IG Police Mushtaq Maher said that police inspector Zahid Panhwar had asked Executive Director of GIMS Dr Rahim Bux Bhatti to issue NOC.