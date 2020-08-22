Share:

ISLAMABAD - President Dr Arif Alvi has called for strict adoption of the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) during the processions and rallies of Muharram to prevent the spread of Covid-19 pandemic.

In his message to nation on the beginning of new Islamic year with the advent of sacred Muharram ul Haram, the President called the need for exhibiting same discipline during this month as demonstrated by the public to contain the disease.

“As the entire Pakistani nation has recently demonstrated exemplary discipline and overcame a pandemic like coronavirus, we must continue to take precautionary measures to prevent its spread,” he said.

He said: “I request that during the rallies and processions, the implementation of SOPs issued in consultation with the scholars for be ensured and precautionary measures be strictly followed.” President Arif Alvi said that Muharram ul Haram reminds about the sacrifices made by the great Islamic personalities for the sanctity of religion and also guides about following the principles of tolerance, truthfulness and steadfastness. He mentioned that the martyrdom of Hazrat Imam Hussain (AS) in this month reflected the spirit of standing firm during oppression.

He said that following the same teachings, the nation must reaffirm its commitment to remain determined in protection of their country and uphold the golden principles of truth and justice.

President Arif Alvi also stressed overcoming the challenges of the country by shunning the ills of religious hatred and sectarianism.