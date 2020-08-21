Share:

LAHORE-Punjab Finance Minister Hashim Jawan Bakht Friday instructed the industries department ensuring the establishment of cement plants away from the populated areas, transforming of brick kilns on modern zigzag technology and usage of echo friendly fuels in the industry. Further, the teams of the environment protection department are constituted to check the breaking of stones in the cement industry. Additionally, awareness campaigns were already conducted across the province by the environment protection department. This was informed in 2nd meeting chaired by the Finance Minister to review the steps taken to control smog in Punjab. Advisor to Prime Minister on Climate Change Malik Amin Aslam, Punjab Energy Minister attended the meeting through video link while provincial environment minister Muhammad Rizwan, head of Chief Minister Special Monitoring Unit Fazeel Asif, Additional IG Punjab and concern officials of different departments attended the meeting.